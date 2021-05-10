Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.98

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 695144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arconic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

