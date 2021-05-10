Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $30.93. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 1,809 shares.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $767.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

