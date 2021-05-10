Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Rosemary Hartnett Buys 9,123 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Rosemary Hartnett purchased 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

