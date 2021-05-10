Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Rosemary Hartnett Buys 9,123 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Rosemary Hartnett purchased 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

