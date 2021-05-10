Argon (ARGON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $882,169.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $882,169.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00068140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $282.63 or 0.00499235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00243980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $697.85 or 0.01232692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00746987 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

