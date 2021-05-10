Argus Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,151. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

