Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.64

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

