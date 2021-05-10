Arqma (ARQ) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $330,116.95 and approximately $6,396.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,218.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.25 or 0.06980049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.81 or 0.02408285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00638805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00188609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00777894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.00609956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00506058 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,236,088 coins and its circulating supply is 9,191,544 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

