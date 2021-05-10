Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARESF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

ARESF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

