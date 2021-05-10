Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.26.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.83. 407,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,598. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

