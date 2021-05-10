Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 8.8%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 19,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

ARZTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

