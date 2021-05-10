ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 576.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,656 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

