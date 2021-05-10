Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($12.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

