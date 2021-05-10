Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

