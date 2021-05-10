Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,826.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,826 ($63.05) and last traded at GBX 4,813 ($62.88), with a volume of 712193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,810 ($62.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,403 ($44.46).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,530.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,775.84. The firm has a market cap of £21.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

