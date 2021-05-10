Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,403 ($44.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,808.85 ($62.83) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,112.74 ($27.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57). The company has a market cap of £21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,530.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,775.84.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.