ASKO (ASKO) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, ASKO has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. ASKO has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

About ASKO

ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 119,861,723 coins. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com . ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

