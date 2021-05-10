Astec Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

