Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Up 5.4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.27. 28,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 29,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

