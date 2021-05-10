Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

ASUR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 131,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,089. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.