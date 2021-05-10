Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.63

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 16195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.