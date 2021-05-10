Atheios Price Reaches $0.0022 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $89,119.08 and $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,519.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.06991311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.88 or 0.02447579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.00643937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00189812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.00771076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00617187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.00505562 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,635,976 coins and its circulating supply is 40,123,193 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.