Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Down 8.8%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

