Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.34

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.
In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
