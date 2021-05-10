Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.34

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

