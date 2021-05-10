Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

