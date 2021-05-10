Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $7.68 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

