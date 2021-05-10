Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATCX stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

In related news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

