Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.58.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,583. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.