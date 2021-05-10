AtromG8 Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $124,074.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

