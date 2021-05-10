AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

