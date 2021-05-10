Audius Market Cap Tops $279.38 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $279.38 million and $27.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

