Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 38915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

