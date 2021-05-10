Aurora (AOA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.