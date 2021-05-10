Aurubis’ (NDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of NDA stock traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €77.68 ($91.39). 107,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 1 year high of €79.40 ($93.41).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

