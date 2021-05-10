Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.533 dividend. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.