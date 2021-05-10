Auto Market Capitalization Achieves $40.90 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Auto has a total market cap of $40.90 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $2,801.17 or 0.05072920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

