AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$58.50 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) has been assigned a C$58.50 price target by equities research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.
Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$47.46. 118,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,609. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
