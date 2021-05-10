AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$58.50 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) has been assigned a C$58.50 price target by equities research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$47.46. 118,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,609. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

