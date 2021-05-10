Autonio 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00247333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01178688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00753090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.06 or 0.99649350 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

