Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.88 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 135% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

