Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.