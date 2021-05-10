Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

