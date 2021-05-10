Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $40.94. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

