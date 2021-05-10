Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avaya in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Avaya has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

