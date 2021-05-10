Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $221.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

