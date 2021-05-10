Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.
AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.
Shares of AVY opened at $221.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
