Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 7,651 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.49.

