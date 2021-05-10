Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,397 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,180. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

