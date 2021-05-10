Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.61 on Monday, hitting $576.88. 54,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,233. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average of $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

