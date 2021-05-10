Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,335 shares of company stock valued at $38,100,806. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

