Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Moderna by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of -101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

