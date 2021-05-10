Avestar Capital LLC Buys 29,714 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,035,000 after buying an additional 311,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752,590. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

