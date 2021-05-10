Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,205. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.